Dubai: Have you ever lost something in Dubai only to find it the next day? On Monday, a Dubai-based mum and sports coach, Claudine Foong, shared a testament to the safety and honesty of the people in the UAE on her Instagram stories.
Apparently, she had accidentally left her baby stroller in the parking lot last night, and found it exactly in the same place today morning.
This can happen “only in Dubai”, the former golf professional posted.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council took to Instagram to react to this social media post.
He shared a screengrab of Foong’s Instagram Story on his own Instagram account (@faz3) and wrote: “Thank you Claudine, a true story that we can all relate to in Dubai. But next time, no strollers left behind please.”
There have been numerous instances where Dubai residents have lost or forgotten their belongings and have had people returning them, or finding the lost item right where they left it.
Did you have a similar experience? Write to us on readers@gulfnews.com