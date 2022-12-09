Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of Dubai’s Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, today met the team behind Ferjan Dubai, a community initiative that seeks to promote engagement and bring Emiratis living in various Dubai neighbourhoods together through a virtual communications platform.
Sheikh Hamdan lauded the team’s efforts and initiatives, which are aligned with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enrich the quality of life in Dubai’s neighbourhoods.
“The Ferjan Dubai initiative consolidates community development and reinforces national identity, helps nurture cultural values and encourages talents and home businesses among members of Dubai neighbourhoods. It has enriched Dubai’s neighbourhoods by helping develop a cohesive social life, empowering communities, connecting families, and promoting a culture of volunteerism,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; and Saeed AlEter, Director-General of The Executive Office of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, were present during the meeting.
Home-based projects
Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about the objectives of Ferjan Dubai, which seeks to encourage community involvement, empower people through volunteering, connect government entities with the community, and help the private sector create community support programmes, among others.
He was also briefed about Ferjan Dubai’s various initiatives, including community gatherings. Since March, Ferjan Dubai has hosted 32 events that saw the participation of more than 1,900 community members. Its initiatives have reached 250,000 people through social media platforms and helped start 2,500 home-based projects.
The Ferjan Dubai team comprises 281 primary and affiliate members who have completed over 15,000 hours of volunteer service since the initiative’s launch. Ferjan Dubai has also entered into 15 agreements with private and public sector companies in Dubai to enhance its community activities.