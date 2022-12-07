Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, was awarded the Order of the Mother of the Nation by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court.
Sheikh Hamdan received the award in recognition of his outstanding efforts in humanitarian community and cultural fields in the UAE and abroad over the past 15 years. He was awarded the honour under the category of the personality supporting community issues.
The awarding ceremony was held at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence.