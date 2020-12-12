The municipality’s inspection teams has removed all such vessels from the beaches of Al Khan and Al Mamzar. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has seized 213 abandoned boats and trailers from the city’s beaches this year during 20,000 inspection visit to prevent defacing of public places.

Sharjah City Municipality said it has taken the necessary measures against violators to enhance the aesthetic appearance of the emirate, especially on beaches. It has removed the abandoned boats and trailers that were left neglected long ago. It has carried out more than 20,000 inspection visits and seized more than 213 abandoned boats and trailers since the beginning of the year. It has also removed all neglected fishing tools and equipment that were distorting the appearance of the city.

The municipality had notified the owners of these boats, trailers and equipment with sufficient time in hand to amend their status before the seizure. It has coordinated with all concerned authorities to integrate all efforts in this regard.

Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, Assistant Director General of the Customer Service Section, explained that the municipality was coordinating with the authorities concerned to remove the boats. He further said that the municipality’s inspection teams had removed all such vessels from the beaches of Al Khan and Al Mamzar. He also said that the municipality was keen on limiting the presence of boats in residential areas or in front of homes and would relocate them either in their designated areas or at sea.

