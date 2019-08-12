Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, celebrated Eid Al Adha with his family on Sunday.
In a video shared by Shaikh Hamdan, he is seen relaxing with his little nephews and nieces. They all take turns appearing in front of the camera. Some of them say 'hi' to the camera. The Dubai Crown Price then asks the children to make a happy face. The chilren are all smiles when he says that. And then he asks them to make an angry face and some of them burst into a giggle.
The video is captioned Eid Mubarak as Shaikh Hamdan and his family share happiness on the occassion of Eid Al Adha.