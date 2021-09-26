Dubai Safari Park is all set to open its gates to visitors tomorrow. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: The Dubai Safari is all set to open tomorrow, September 27 (Monday). The new season of Dubai Safari is home to over 2,600 animals of over 250 species. There are 100 newborns of various species ready to meet you this season.

When Gulf News visited the park as part of a media tour today, on the eve of its opening, newcomers at the park were aplenty. They included the squirrel monkey, Arabian wolf and northern white-cheeked gibbon. The highlights also included interactive animal encounters, live shows, an adventure valley, plus a range of new restaurants and kiosks.

The all-new season of the park opens with three new packages:

Behind the Scenes

This package costs Dh1,200 for 10 people. It guarantees an “exclusive experience” where visitors go “behind the scenes” to meet the park’s animal care taker and to learn about special care given to the animals at the safari. Visitors also get to feed elephants, giraffes and brush with the white rhinoceros.

King of Safari

For those ready to take their safari experience bigger can buy this luxury package that promises to come with a special experience. Cost of the package is Dh2,500 for 10 people. The visitors get driven in a vehicle exclusive to them. A personal guide is provided too to share interesting facts of the animals in the park. Those buying this package will get priority access to all facilities, exhibits and reserved seats at the bird shows.

Extra care has been to keep the animals safe amid a pandemic. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Breakfast with birds

This package costs Dh2,000 for six people. It is said to be a popular package designed perfect for families and groups looking for a different kind of breakfast experience. You get to enjoy a scrumptious breakfast with a bunch of feathered friends just to start the morning on a positive note. Visitors get to also feed the birds and have their photo taken under the guidance of an animal care taker.

Visitors get to feed the birds and have their photo taken under the guidance of an animal care taker. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Attractions at Dubai Safari Park

There are a number of other attractions at the park including Arabian Desert Safari, Asian Village, African Village, Adventure Valley, Explorer Village, Kids Farm, and a once-in-a-lifetime Behind the Scenes experience.

Animal care amid a pandemic

Extra care has been to keep the animals safe amid a pandemic.

Ahmed Al Zarooni, Director of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said, “To help curb any possibility of the spread of coronavirus from human to animals, the use of PPE kits has been made mandatory for the animal care team. Personal hygiene norms and sanitisation has been implemented strictly. The animals have to undergo medical tests only if they are found to be symptomatic by our in-house veterinary team. Our expert in-house nutritionists are constantly working to secure rare foods for animals with special diets.”

Dubai Safari Park is open from 9am to 5pm daily and recommend to be pre-booked online. The gate will be open for general admission from 8.30 am until 4pm. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Park and show timings

Dubai Safari Park is open from 9am to 5pm daily and recommend to be pre-booked online. The gate will be open for general admission from 8.30 am until 4pm.

Online booking is recommended.

Opening hours may vary according to special events.

On average, visitors will need four to five hours touring inside the park. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

There are five shows on at Dubai Safari Park:

• 11am – The Bird Show

• 1pm – Amazing Creatures of the World

• 2pm – The Bird Show

• 3pm – Amazing Creatures of the World

• 4.30pm – Birds of Prey Show

On average, visitors may take four to five hours touring inside the park. There are a wide selection of restaurants, ranging from fast food to culinary delights from across the world. We also have various kiosks and food trucks available on site.

