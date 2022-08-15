Dubai: On Burj Khalifa and above Arabian Sea, the Indian tricolour flew high across the UAE during the 76th Indian Independence Day celebrations held on Sunday and Monday.

The world’s tallest building in Dubai illuminated with India’s national flag at around 8:40pm on Monday.

Projecting the Indian tricolour—saffron, white and green—on the façade of Burj Khalifa has been customary on India’s Independence Day on August 15 and Republic Day on January 26 over the past few years.

This time, the dazzling projection marked the UAE’s strong relations with India as the world’s largest democracy celebrated 75 years of independence from colonial rule.

On Sunday, a yacht parade organised by a women’s group saw the Indian flag fluttering above Arabian Sea. The parade involving 50 yachts decked up with tricolour balloons and flags was organised by ‘Where in Tamil Nadu’ (WIT) group in association with Royal Star Yachts.

More than 1000 people took part in the parade of 50 yachts decked up with Indian flag and tricolour balloons

Merlin Gopi, president of WIT, said more than 1500 people took part in the patriotic parade. Around 100 female members of the group also formed a human map of India as part of the celebrations. “To mark the 75 years of independence, 75 women formed the map for 7.5 minutes after the map was drawn with the support of the rest of the women. We entered India-based Lincoln Book of Records for this feat,” she said.

On the eve of the Independence Day and as part of #HarGharTiranga (Tricolour at Every Home) campaign, the building of the Indian Consulate in Dubai and the India House (the Consul General’s residence in Emirates Hills) were also illuminated in the tricolour. Flag hoisting ceremonies at various Indian schools were also held.

Community groups also organised special Independence Day celebrations for workers. More than 750 Indian blue-collar workers participated in a special Worker Awareness Camp organised by the consulate in association with the Indian Association Sharjah and the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra on Sunday. A health camp was organised by Aster DM Healthcare and a financial literacy session was held by Bank of Baroda as part of the event.

Consulate General of India in Dubai

On Monday, hundreds of workers attended another celebration organised in Dubai Industrial City by the Indian People’s Forum.

Consul General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri appreciated the extensive celebrations organised by the community members, especially the ones meant for the workers.

“Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has been celebrated over 75 weeks and it will continue for another one year. It is a pleasure for us to celebrate the Independence Day with the vibrant Indian community including the workers who form 65 per cent of the community. They live away from their families and contribute to the Indian economy through their remittances. We appreciate their huge contribution to India and the UAE,” he said.