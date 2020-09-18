Abu Dhabi: Awareness notices will be placed by Abu Dhabi health authorities at the entrances to residential units where people are in self-quarantine, the Abu Dhabi Media Office has announced.
The notices will be provided by the Department of Health’s Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, as part of efforts to limit the COVID-19 outbreak and increase community awareness about physical distancing.
'You are responsible'
On its social media channels, the Abu Dhabi Media Office displayed an example of the notice, which reads, “Your health and safety are in your hands. We are committed to adhering to all self-quarantine measures to defeat COVID-19.”
The accompanying video adds, “You are responsible and must play your part in protecting yourself and the community.”
Quarantine location
The location for self-quarantine in Abu Dhabi –whether at home, in a hotel or at an institutional facility – is determined by health authorities on a case by case basis.
Self-quarantine is prescribed for people suspected to have come into contact with a COVID-19 patient, and residents and visitors returning from international travel. These guidelines for returning travellers were clarified by authorities on Thursday.