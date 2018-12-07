Dubai: New Year’s Eve revellers are being offered an alternate view of Dubai’s fireworks from ferries, waterbueses and abras on the water by the Roads and Transport Authority, said RTA officials on Friday.
The authority has unveiled special offers for New Year’s Eve celebrations to residents, visitors and tourists descending on Dubai from all over the world to celebrate the annual citywide gala event.
“Watching the stunning fireworks from Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab and Atlantis during a charming tour of the Dubai Waterfront is bound to bring unforgettable memories to marine transit riders,” said Ahmad Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency.
Dubai cruises aboard different water vessels will start from 9.30pm on the New Year’s Eve and continue up to 1.30am and fares range from Dh125 and higher.
“The Dubai Ferry, Water Bus, and the abras have special appeal to Dubai residents, visitors and tourists, thanks to the attractive coastal line of the city, which boasts of an array of fabulous tourist icons such as the World Islands, Nakheel Islands, and the Dubai Water Canal among other tourist destinations and deluxe hotels. The launch of this premium service will add fresh momentum to the marine transit modes during the event,” said Bahrozyan.
Individuals interested in availing this service can call RTA’s dial-free number (8009090) or mobile phone number 050-793 2662 to learn more about the Water Bus, Dubai Ferry and abra journeys.