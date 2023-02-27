Sharjah: A new park has opened in Sharjah as the Municipal Council and Sharjah City Municipality inaugurated Al Qara’in Park 2, covering an area of 70,085 sqm (7.085 hectares, or about 17.3 acres) — the equivalent of more than 17 football fields.

The new park is in line with the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The new park bolsters the green belt in the emirate and provides quality service facilities while preserving the privacy of families by providing a park for each neighbourhood.

Sharjah Municipal Council Chairman Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Muwaileh Suburb Council Chairman Khalid Abdullah Al Raboui, Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriya Municipality, and other Sharjah council members and city officials were present at the opening ceremony.

For residents, visitors

Salem Ali Al Muhairi emphasised Sharjah’s commitment to developing parks for the benefit of its residents and visitors.

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of the Sharjah Municipality, explained that Al Qara’in Park 2 is part of the agricultural projects implemented by Sharjah Municipality during the past year, and a new addition to the parks in the city of Sharjah.

Sharjah has more than 70 parks, providing residents and visitors an ideal environment to enjoy, relax and practise various types of sports.

The parks provide a platform for the implementation of a variety of entertainment and educational workshops for children and students.

7-hectare garden

Al Tunaiji stated that the area of the garden is 70,085 square meters.

The municipality carried out agricultural works and provided various service facilities, as the cultivated area reached about 67,473 square meters — including greenery and various types of seasonal flowers.

There are 9,250 flowering plants in the area. Seedlings of 7,278 different plants and shrubs were also planted.

Service facilities

The municipality also provided service facilities in the park to serve visitors, including

A football field

Children’s play area

Play area for children with disabilities

Wooden benches, and toilets.

The municipality also worked on lighting the park using 112 eco-friendly lighting poles.

Al Tunaiji noted that the park’s opening coincided with the 6th edition of the Sharjah Festival for Culture and People.