Sharjah : A five-year-old Syrian girl was reunited with her mother at Sharjah airport when a special flight from Syria landed in UAE. The girl was stuck in Syria due to COVID-19 travel restrictions until UAE and Syrian authorities stepped in to help the family.
The Sharjah resident thanked UAE authorities for flying her 5-year-old daughter back to the UAE after she was stuck in Syria due to flight restrictions imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The mother said: "Thanks to all UAE Rulers, UAE authorities for reuniting me with my daughter after 60 days of suffering and separation.''
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Crisis and Emergency authorities worked together with Syrian authorities and brought the little girl back to the UAE.