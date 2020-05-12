Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Crisis and Emergency authorities worked together with Syrian authorities and brought the little girl back to the UAE. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah : A five-year-old Syrian girl was reunited with her mother at Sharjah airport when a special flight from Syria landed in UAE. The girl was stuck in Syria due to COVID-19 travel restrictions until UAE and Syrian authorities stepped in to help the family.

The Sharjah resident thanked UAE authorities for flying her 5-year-old daughter back to the UAE after she was stuck in Syria due to flight restrictions imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Supplied footage

The mother said: "Thanks to all UAE Rulers, UAE authorities for reuniting me with my daughter after 60 days of suffering and separation.''

Supplied footage