While the weather in the UAE continues to be slightly warm, morning fog has returned to the country. The National Center of Meteorology, on Sunday, issued yellow and red alerts warning motorists about thick fog affecting horizontal visibility in some parts of the country till 9:30am.
The weather bureau also shared an Instagram video showing fog over a UAE road.
During the day, the weather will be clear to partly cloudy. The NCM said that some clouds will appear over the eastern areas of the country.
Maximum temperatures in internal areas is expected to be between 41-44°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 38-42°C, and 30-25°C in the mountainous regions.
According to the NCM, light to moderate winds will blow across the country through the day.
Relative humidity will be very high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas hitting a maximum of 90 to 95 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 65 per cent.
The NCM added that it will be: "Humid by night, and Monday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas."
The sea along the UAE's coastline will be relatively calm, or "slight to moderate" according to UAE's weather bureau.