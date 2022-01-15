Sharjah: People have been invited to share their feelings and memories of Sharjah through social media posts using the hashtag #NarrativesOfThePlace.
The posts will be curated and published in a book titled ‘For the Love of Sharjah’ that will be launched at 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) later this year.
Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) launched the social media campaign on Saturday urging the public to share their texts, photos, videos or audio recordings.
The social media campaign coincides with the launch of ‘Narratives of the Place’ (Sard Al Makan) theatrical show, which narrates the history of the emirate and its accomplishments, to be held on January 25-26 and 28-29 at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah.
‘Extraordinary journey’
SGMB director-general Tariq Saeed Allay said: “Sharjah’s remarkable journey, which spans over 50 years under the directives and vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, is a journey marked by exceptional achievements and milestones, and has helped elevate its stature in the international arena.”
He added: “We want the public to be a partner in this celebration through expressions of love for the emirate which has always prioritised the happiness and welfare of its citizens, residents and visitors. Sharjah’s extraordinary journey of growth is the journey of every individual who has lived on its land, and Narratives of the Place is an embodiment of the emirate’s monumental strides in development and its cultural achievements.”
Where to watch
Narratives of the Place will be held on January 25-26 and 28-29 at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah, and will combine poetry and narration, ancient and contemporary music, and visual effects on a similar scale as SGMB’s previous productions of ‘1001 Nights: The Last Chapter and Clusters of Light’.
Tickets to the show can be purchased online. Organisers said that in order to ensure the safety of attendees, strict preventive measures will be enforced in line with the UAE government’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.