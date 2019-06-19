Police in Abu Dhabi busted a huge haul of illegal drugs stashed in vehicle parts. Image Credit: Supplied / Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi: In one of the biggest drug hauls, the Abu Dhabi Police have confiscated 423 kilograms of heroin and crystal drugs, the police said on Wednesday.

The drugs were hidden in vehicle parts.

Police arrested 12 Asians of the drug gang from different parts of the country and recovered the heroin and half-a-million capsules of Captagon.

Colonel Taher Garib Al Daheri, Director of Drug Control Department at the Abu Dhabi Police, said the gang sought to target youth but swift action of security teams thwarted their attempts.

A well-thought out plan was drawn up to bust the network of criminals, who were operating from outside the UAE, he said.

The drugs were stashed inside car engine parts. Image Credit: Supplied / Abu Dhabi Police

The operation, named 'Painful Strike', was conceived and police painstakingly monitored and followed the drug peddlers’ movements for months. It resulted in a surprise raid, which caught the gang members unawares, Col Al Daheri said.

Police teams with their experience and expertise are able to locate and identify drug peddlers, their new tricks notwithstanding, he added.

This is the second big seizure of drugs hidden in vehicle spare parts in the country.

In May, Dubai Police arrested 16 people and seized 365 kg of drugs. According to police, the suspects smuggled heroin, hashish and crystal meth, said to be worth Dh280 million, inside vehicle spare parts.