Abu Dhabi: The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Indian People’s Forum in the UAE in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council will be organising the largest ever event to mark the 8th International Day of Yoga in the capital on June 21, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir told Gulf News today.

He said the event will be held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and will be open to the general public, with people from all communities and walks of life being encouraged to attend and avail the benefits of yoga.

Largest event

“This is the largest event of its kind to be held in Abu Dhabi ever since the International Day of Yoga was announced in 2015. We are honoured to have Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, as our chief guest and expect over 5,000 people to be present on the occasion,” he said.

Sudhir said there are many reasons why this year’s International Day of Yoga is being marked on such a large scale. “There is a growing enthusiasm and interest for yoga among people and so many schools of yoga have come up. The pandemic situation is also not as intense as it was in the past two years and things have opened up. We are fortunate to have received the kind of support we have from the Abu Dhabi Government and to have partnered with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for the event.”

Yoga for Humanity

He said the event will be held under the theme “Yoga for Humanity” and must be availed by everyone. “This is a great occasion to come together for a purpose. Yoga, which means ‘union’, originated in India but it has become part of the heritage of the world. We urge people from all communities and walks of life to join the event and continue with the practice of yoga to avail its many benefits.”

Sudhir, who himself practises yoga, said it is not pure physical exercise. “It is all-encompassing. It is a way of life that has a deep impact on our well-being.”

Safety protocol

He said doors to the event will be open from 5pm onwards with yoga sessions led by community experts commencing from 6pm. The Common Yoga protocol will start at 7.30pm. The event will follow stipulated COVID-19 safety protocols, so all participants will require a valid Green Pass to attend the event.

Registrations for the 8th International Day of Yoga can be made on any of the Indian Embassy’s online or social media platforms. A link is also available on the website of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, added Sudhir.