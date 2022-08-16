Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has overseen the fast-tracking of all government services onto the unified TAMM platform.

During a visit to the TAMM Factory in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed reviewed progress on service enhancement plans in line with 100 per cent of government services now being available on the unified TAMM platform.

Users can now access more than 700 services anytime, anywhere through the TAMM platforms, as the main and unified channel to complete all Abu Dhabi government services.

Upgrades, customer feedback

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed gave directives to continuously upgrade government services provision by streamlining and improving processes, and to accelerate updates to TAMM platforms to achieve digital service excellence. He also instructed the consideration of users’ feedback while government entities collaborate to facilitate customers’ journey and provide efficient and seamless services to the community.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed was accompanied by Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, chairman of the Department of Government Support (DGS).

“This reflects the leadership’s ongoing commitment to Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation journey and its proactive efforts to leverage emerging technologies to provide seamless government customer experiences. Inspired by our leadership, there have been widespread efforts made by Abu Dhabi Government entities to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s global position in the field of digital government. This collective commitment has yielded outstanding results by focusing on the importance of providing world-class government experiences, all of which are led by innovation,” Al Ketbi said.

Digital drive

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, chairman of the Department of Economic Development also accompanied Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, who praised the leadership’s insightful vision and its unlimited support for the digital transformation process in Abu Dhabi. He pointed out that the project to migrate all government entities to TAMM ecosystem paves the way towards building a sustainable future for current and future generations, in line with the leadership’s vision.

“Harnessing the latest digital solutions and technologies designed to improve quality of life will provide support to business communities and bring more prosperity and growth to the economy and to society,” Al Hammadi said.