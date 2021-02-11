Dubai: The babies born on the day the Hope Probe entered the orbit of Mars will be known as the space explorers of tomorrow, and they’ve already been given their very first space suit.
In a video released by Dubai Media Office, three babies born in the UAE were gifted with a blue astronaut suit with the label, ‘future astronaut’ on their chest.
The UAE’s first mission to Mars was a success after the Hope Probe reached the red planet and entered orbit on February 9, 2021 after a seven-month, 494 million-kilometre journey.
Hope Probe is the realisation of UAE’s ambitious space programme and its arrival in Mars is in line with the country’s golden jubilee celebration. After entering Mars’ orbit, Hope Probe will then transition to the scientific stage. This is when it will commence with its mission to build the first complete structure of the Martian atmosphere using its three advanced scientific instruments that will take pictures of the Red Planet's atmosphere for around two years.
The success of the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission was a momentous occasion for the UAE and its space programme. The Hope Probe, built by Emirati engineers, was launched from Tanegashima, Japan, on July 20, 2020.
On its social media accounts, Dubai Media Office wrote: “Astronauts of the future, born on Feb 9, 2021 - the day the UAE made it to Mars.”
The cute photos of the babies quickly spread across social networking sites in the UAE, as the hearts of netizens melted. Hamidhawk wrote, “Looking forward to those baby astronauts of the future,” while twelight92 posted: “Wow so cute little babies and amazing”.