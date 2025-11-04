Watch: Full scholarships open at Dubai’s Rashid and Latifa School for expat students

Principals Jodie Drew, Claire Crew reveal what makes Rashid and Latifa School unique
The Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment (RLSE), Dubai, is inviting exceptional expat students for full scholarships in Years 7, 8 and 9, offering them an unparalleled opportunity to become purpose-driven leaders of tomorrow.
The prestigious Rashid and Latifa School (RLS) delivers a distinctive British curriculum enriched with Emirati values, innovation and a vision of leadership education rooted in character and global awareness.
Claire Crew, Founding Principal of Rashid and Latifa School – Girls, describes RLS as “a school that goes beyond academics to develop leaders with heart, intellect, and purpose.”
“At Rashid and Latifa School, we follow a modified UK curriculum, but what really makes it distinctive are what we call our ‘RLS Threads of Experience’. These are six core themes that run through everything we do: Leadership, Sustainability, Entrepreneurship and Community Partnerships, Global Perspectives, Innovation and Technology Integration, and Excellence in Arabic Language.”
Rather than treating these as separate subjects, they are integrated into every aspect of learning. Students engage in hands-on projects, research and problem-solving tasks that link disciplines and inspire critical thinking.
“By the time they reach Upper School, they’re undertaking independent studies like the HPQ or EPQ and will continue earning micro-credentials aligned with their interests; so they’re already building the skills of lifelong learners,” Crew noted.
At the Post-16 stage, students will graduate not only with outstanding academic results but also with a specialist Leadership Qualification unique to RLS. “That diploma reflects not just what they know, but who they’ve become. Confident, curious, ethical young people ready to lead with purpose both here in Dubai and across the world,” she said.
For Jodie Drew, Founding Principal of Rashid and Latifa School – Boys, the strength of RLS lies in its people and the sense of shared vision.
“Our community is truly at the heart of everything we do. Staff, parents, and students are actively involved in shaping our vision of outstanding leadership education.”
This collaboration extends into decision-making, where openness, trust, purpose and care guide the process.
“When you walk onto our campus, you feel the magic of RLS – there’s a sense of belonging, energy, and shared ambition. It’s this partnership between school and community that drives excellence and nurtures future leaders.”
Crew noted that RLS stands apart not only for its facilities but also for its holistic, purpose-driven philosophy.
“We offer a bespoke, purpose-driven education that's focused on excellence, character, and leadership. We have beautiful segregated facilities that are designed on a 'river of learning' – with campus-style grounds where just as much attention has gone into the external learning environments as the internal ones.”
Crew highlighted that the schools are non-profit and provide full scholarships for expat students. “We believe that knowledge alone isn't enough. We place equal emphasis on character, wellness, and emotional intelligence – helping our students develop resilience, self-awareness, and compassion. We focus not just on what our students want to be, but who they want to become.”
Small class sizes, personalised mentoring and genuine care ensure that every student flourishes academically, socially, and emotionally.
“Ultimately, our students graduate rooted in UAE culture but ready for global impact leading with empathy and purpose,” Crew said.
To deliver on this vision, RLS is building an elite teaching team recruited from leading international schools.
“Every candidate goes through a rigorous multi-stage process, including demo lessons and values-based interviews. We ensure each teacher aligns with our renewed academic purpose, principals and practices,” Drew said.
Once hired, teachers enter an immersive induction and professional development programme. They’re supported through workshops, coaching, and global education conferences.
“We maintain low student-teacher ratios to enable tailored instruction and strong relationships,” Drew underlined.
The full scholarships at RLSE are awarded through a comprehensive and highly personalised selection process that looks far beyond grades. Candidates are assessed through academic records, attendance, standardised testing, and a portfolio of up to five pieces showcasing achievements in areas such as leadership, entrepreneurship, athletics, arts, technology and AI, and Arabic proficiency. “We also review references and school reports, looking for character, agency and responsibility – not just performance,” Crew said.
The final stage includes a student interview, a short presentation about their aspirations, and a parent discussion to understand the support system at home.
“We celebrate and reward not just academic excellence, but students who demonstrate the potential to make a meaningful impact,” Crew added.
RLSE has opened its doors to new applicants with submissions through the school’s official website closing on November 7.
Founded in the early 1980s, Rashid School for Boys and Latifa School for Girls have shaped prominent national figures, including ministers and senior officials, with graduates from the institutions comprising 19 per cent of the UAE Cabinet. In 2022, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, unified the two institutions under one shared identity: the Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment. The new Rashid and Latifa School campus is the largest in the Gulf region, spanning about 280,000sq.m., with facilities built to the highest international standards. It includes separate residential buildings for boys and girls, a dedicated Arabic and Islamic studies facility, a world-class theatre, Olympic-standard sports grounds, advanced AI and e-sports labs, and arts studios. The variety of facilities offered by the institution is integral to its mission of offering a holistic learning experience that nurtures academic excellence alongside creativity and leadership skill
