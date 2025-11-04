Watch: Full scholarships open at Dubai’s Rashid and Latifa School for expat students

Founded in the early 1980s, Rashid School for Boys and Latifa School for Girls have shaped prominent national figures, including ministers and senior officials, with graduates from the institutions comprising 19 per cent of the UAE Cabinet. In 2022, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, unified the two institutions under one shared identity: the Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment. The new Rashid and Latifa School campus is the largest in the Gulf region, spanning about 280,000sq.m., with facilities built to the highest international standards. It includes separate residential buildings for boys and girls, a dedicated Arabic and Islamic studies facility, a world-class theatre, Olympic-standard sports grounds, advanced AI and e-sports labs, and arts studios. The variety of facilities offered by the institution is integral to its mission of offering a holistic learning experience that nurtures academic excellence alongside creativity and leadership skill