Abu Dhabi: The UAE Public Prosecution has ordered the arrest of four persons of Arab nationalities after they appeared in video insulting an Asian community, WAM reported.
The Federal Public Prosecution for Information Technology Crimes has interrogated the four suspects and ordered their pretrial detention pending investigation, based on the report presented by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the UAE Attorney General.
The report featured a video that has gone viral on social media in which four Arabs appeared to be mocking people of an Asian community, in an act that constitutes a breach of public morals, offences and assault to the privacy of others using information technology means.