Residents had heard loud meows in the early hours of Tuesday morning

Cat rescued from a bridge in Sharjah Image Credit: Sharjah Civil Defence

Sharjah: Sharjah Civil Defence rescued a cat after it got trapped under a bridge in Al Khan in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Firefighters had to use a ladder to reach the cat and used rescue tools to get it out.

Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence, told Gulf News that residents had heard loud meows coming from the bridge and realised that the cat was trapped.

The incident was during the coronavirus movement restrictions so no-one could go out to help.

One of the residents called Civil Defence and rescue teams were immediately on the scene to help the cat.