Dubai: No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a car park in Bani Yas Street in he Deira area of Dubai on Saturday, said an official from Dubai Civil Defence.
A spokesperson confirmed that they received an emergency call to report the incident at 10:36am on Saturday May 9.
Firefighters from Al Ras station were scrambled to the scene and extinguished the blaze at 10:49am.
The fire involved damage to four vehicles that were parked in the area.
“No injuries reported,” the spokesperson said.