No injuries were reported in the incident on Bani Yas Street in Deira

Fire involved four vehicles in a Bani Yas Street car park in Dubai on Saturday Image Credit: Dubai Civil Defence

Dubai: No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a car park in Bani Yas Street in he Deira area of Dubai on Saturday, said an official from Dubai Civil Defence.

A spokesperson confirmed that they received an emergency call to report the incident at 10:36am on Saturday May 9.

Firefighters from Al Ras station were scrambled to the scene and extinguished the blaze at 10:49am.

The fire involved damage to four vehicles that were parked in the area.