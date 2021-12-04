Dubai: A fire broke out in two warehouses in Dubai’s Ras Al Khor Industrial Area on Saturday, Dubai Civil Defence said.
No one was injured in the incident and the fire was under control, the authority’s field commander said.
The Dubai Civil Defence Operations Room received a report at 12:12pm on Saturday stating that a fire had occurred in two warehouses in the Ras Al Khor Industrial Area.
Firefighters reached the site in five minutes.
One of the warehouses is a paints warehouse and the second is a building materials warehouse. The thick smoke is due to the nature of the flammable materials, the field commander said.