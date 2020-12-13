Ras Al Khaimah: A fire brigade from the Civil Defence Administration Centre in Ras Al Khaimah extinguished a fire that broke out in a minibus belonging to a company in Ras Al Khaimah.
Brigadier General Mohammad Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of the Civil Defence Department in Ras Al Khaimah, said that the operation room received a report about a burning minibus in the city near the Al Safina roundabout.
He added that a fire brigade moved from the administration centre to the site, and its members used water and foam to extinguish and control the fire without causing human losses. Later, it was handed over to the competent authorities of Ras Al Khaimah Police to determine the causes and take legal measures.