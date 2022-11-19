Ras Al Khaimah: A massive fire broke out at an oil factory in Al Hulaylah area in Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday afternoon.
The police operations room received a report at 1.30pm and firefighters rushed to the scene.
The teams prevented the fire from spreading and continued cooling operations until the risk had ended.
No one was hurt in the fire. It resulted in material losses, whose value has not yet been estimated.
The site was handed over to Ras Al Khaimah Police to determine the cause of the blaze.