Dubai: A Filipina living in Dubai won $1 million (around Dh3.67 million) in the latest Dubai Duty Free (DDF) draw on Wednesday.
Cherie Love M. Videna won after her ticket No. 3866 was picked in Series 385.
Videna is currently on holiday back home in the Philippines.
She won the draw two days after celebrating her 41st birthday on March 28. Videna, who works at Dubai International Airport, purchased her ticket with 11 of her colleagues.
“It couldn’t have been a better holiday for me to hear the news of my win. We all are very excited and my colleagues and I can’t wait to meet the DDF team,” she said.
Videna is the 13th national from the Philippines to win $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.
Other winners
Gregory Wittman, an American national living in Denver, USA, won a Bentley Flying Spur V8, with ticket number 1957 in Finest Surprise Series 1800, which he purchased online on March 4.
Another winner was Lolita D’Souza, an Indian national living in the sub continent. D’Souza won the latest model of BMW S1000 R motorbike in Series 491 with ticket No. 0679.
Lastly, Filipino student Joachim Baron Rasmos, 12, became third time lucky with Dubai Duty Free as his ticket No. 0325 won him a BMW F850 GS motorbike in the Finest Surprise, Series 492. This is the third motorbike Joachim won with DDF. He has previously won an Aprilia Tuono Factory (Superpole) in October 2020 in Series 427 and a BMW F900 XR motorbike in November 2021 in Series 476.
His father Ronald Ramos said: “My family and I are thrilled and hopefully the next call to receive from Dubai Duty Free will be about the $1 million!”