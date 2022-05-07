Dubai: There is no stopping Pakistani expat Azmat Khan, 34, holder of two Guinness World Records in running, from breaking more records.

Already a holder of the ‘Fastest 10km Run on Sand (Male)’ and ‘Fastest Mile Dribbling Football’, Khan, who is orginally from Seni Gumbat, a town in the Kohat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, said he is working to add more Guinness World Records and become a “king in running” in his own right.

“I’m always looking for new challenges and I want to inspire and motivate people to run because it is a good sport and it keeps you healthy and fit,” Khan told Gulf News.

Khan, who is a bachelor, has been living in Dubai for the past 12 years. He works as a customer relations staff.

He is also an elite long-distance runner who has completed seven full marathons, 18 half marathons, 35 10km runs and 50 5km runs in different events across the UAE.

World records

His most prestigious records are Fastest 10km Run on sand (male), which he accomplished in 48 minutes and 46 seconds at Al Warqa Park in Dubai on November 5, 2021; and Fastest Mile Dribbling a Football, which he did in six minutes and 30 seconds on July 3, 2021.

Both achievements were officially confirmed by Guinness World Records last month.

Inspired by Bolt

Khan said his passion in running was inspired by the legendary Jamaican Olympian Usain Bolt. “Sports is inherited from my family. As a kid, I used to watch football and cricket games, as well as the Olympics,” he added.

“Seeing Bolt and learning how he rose to the top, and how he kept on going, gave me an interest in running. Another athlete who inspired me was Mo Farah,” Khan continued.