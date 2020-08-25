Dubai: Etisalat has invited a young girl and her family to their headquarters after an endearing video was shared on social media showing the girl pointing at the telecom operator’s building and expressing a desire to enter.
The girl’s father captioned the video, “My daughter’s dream is to enter the Etisalat building, every time she sees it she calls it ‘Minnie Mouse’ due to the large circle at the top.”
Within an hour, Etisalat responded and invited the family to their building where the girl and her sister were greeted by the staff and were showered with gifts.
“We pass by [the Etisalat building] every single day,” said the girl’s mother. “Her father shared the video on Twitter and Etisalat responded instantly inviting her to their building. We were welcomed very warmly and we appreciate it very much.”