Hazzaa AlMansoori greeted his mother with affection at Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: A video of the UAE hero Hazzaa AlMansoori went viral across social networking sites on Sunday after he was filmed greeting his beloved mother at the Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi.

In the video, viewers can watch how the UAE’s first astronaut reassured his mother of his good health while holding her in a tight embrace.

The online video, which was accompanied with the Arabic hashtag #Hazza_almansoori and @astro_hazzaa, showed AlMansoori holding his mother’s legs as he touched her feet before kissing her affectionately on the top of her head.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received AlMansoori at the airport with top sheikhs, senior Emirati officials and children.