Dubai: Dubai Police celebrated with residents of Naif area after coronavirus-related movement restrictions were lifted by the emirate’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.
Dubai Police tweeted a video on their social media platform of the celebrations and vehicle parade by authorities who prevented the spread of COVID-19.
“Residents in Naif area erupted in celebrations, following the ease of the 24-hour quarantine measures after recording zero COVID-19 cases. They commended the UAE efforts to contain the pandemic and provide the highest levels of protection to all community members,” Dubai Police said.
Al Ras and Naif in Dubai had been put under strict movement restrictions.