Dubai: Dubai Police celebrated with residents of Naif area after coronavirus-related movement restrictions were lifted by the emirate’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

Dubai Police tweeted a video on their social media platform of the celebrations and vehicle parade by authorities who prevented the spread of COVID-19.

“Residents in Naif area erupted in celebrations, following the ease of the 24-hour quarantine measures after recording zero COVID-19 cases. They commended the UAE efforts to contain the pandemic and provide the highest levels of protection to all community members,” Dubai Police said.