Partners

The museum’s partners who were honoured and recognised during the high-profile event included; Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Emirates Airlines, Dubai Municipality and Dubai Holding, in addition to SAP, Visa, Audi, PepsiCo and Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation and Deputy Managing Director of the Foundation, recognised the important role the museum’s partners play in bringing to life the forward-thinking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Inspirational window

The minister also affirmed the contribution of strategic partners in ensuring that the museum offers an inspirational window to a brighter and more positive future during his keynote speech, where he also emphasised that the Museum of the Future is at the heart of the UAE’s efforts to boost innovation and drive the global knowledge economy.

Al Olama stated: “The Museum of the Future provides the world with an innovative model demonstrating how successful collaboration between government entities and private organisations plays a significant role in designing the future of key industry sectors which have the capability to elevate quality of life and positively impact communities for generations to come. Museum of the Future plays a key role in identifying key innovations and enabling transformative ideas to be harnessed and take shape. This in turn, empowers humanity to develop ground-breaking solutions to future challenges and create a brighter future for all.”

Platform for cooperation

He further continued: “Museum of the Future will continue to play a pivotal role as a knowledge platform that stimulates co-operation between local, regional, and international governments, organisations and institutions, and allows us to design how the world could look in decades to come. Partnerships are an important pillar enabling Museum of the Future to develop comprehensive initiatives, projects and platforms that enhance our readiness for future transformation and contribute to continued sustainable development,” he added.

Distinguished attendees

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the ten partners, including; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); Dawoud Al-Hajri, director general of Dubai Municipality; Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, chairman of the Board of Directors of Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC); Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, vice chairman of the Board of Directors of MBRSC; Salem Humaid Al Marri, director general of MBRSC; Adel Al Redha, CEO of Emirates Airlines; Ahmed Bahrozyan, executive director of the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); and Nasser Al Awadi, CEO of Business Transformation at Dubai Holding.

The event was also attended by Marwan Zeineddine, managing director of the Public Sector at SAP in the UAE; Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, senior vice president and group director for the GCC region at Visa; and Ahmed El Dafrawy, senior commercial director, Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan for PepsiCo, whilst Audi was represented by Lisa Werkstetter, director of Corporate and Strategic Planning, Volkswagen Group - Middle East.

The speakers emphasised the significance of the collaborations with the museum and highlighted its role in showcasing innovative technologies and solutions related to sustainability, renewable energy, transportation, and more.

During the ceremony, former Paralympic swimmer Jessica Smith delivered an inspiring speech about the role of advanced bionics and futuristic technology in helping people achieve extraordinary success.

Innovation

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, thanked the distinguished partners of the Museum of the Future for their efforts and outstanding contribution towards making the Museum of the Future a global platform for knowledge and innovation.

He also highlighted that Museum of the Future is at the heart of the UAE’s efforts to build a strong and sustainable economy, focused on boosting innovation and driving the future knowledge-based economy.