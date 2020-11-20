Dubai: Residents in Dubai’s Jumeirah 2 area can now socialise on the beachside in a traditional way, thanks to a “beach lounge” built by Dubai Municipality.
The civic body on Thursday released a video of the “Beach Lounge: A Place to Meet,” the construction of which has been completed. In a Twitter post shared with the video, the municipality stated that the Beach Lounge in Jumeirah 2 has a modern wooden design that is in line with the region’s heritage and the beach atmosphere.
The gazebo-like structure has been built to promote socialising and introduce tourists to the Emirati culture, the municipality clarified. A notice in Arabic placed in front of the lounge mentioned that the facility is exclusively meant for the residents of the area.
It is not immediately clear as to how the entry to the lounge would be regulated. Gulf News could not get comments from the Municipality at the time of publishing this report.