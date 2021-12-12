File pic of a previous Lego Festival at Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival City, as part of Dubai Shopping Festival Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) has revealed its line-up for its latest edition – running December 15 to January 30 – which includes concerts, outdoor markets, pop-up dining, shopping discounts, raffles and cash prizes.

At a media briefing on Sunday in Dubai, DSF organisers also promised “daily surprises” starting from December 27. Also planned daily are fireworks, drone light shows and other performances.

There will be a weekend with “the largest number of musicians performing across the city” at TunesDXB, a hip-hop festival, pop-up global brand stores and much more.

The ‘DSF 2022 Calendar of Events’ was revealed during a media showcase at Infinity des Lumières, an immersive digital art experience at The Dubai Mall.

'Longest-running festival'

Speaking about what to expect from DSF 2022, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “[DSF] was initially launched to boost local businesses, and has now grown into the world’s longest-running, internationally acclaimed retail festival.”

He added: “Over the years, DSF has played a significant role in growing Dubai’s reputation as one of the best cities to live in, work and visit by showcasing its breath of offer from shopping and cultural experiences to world class dining and entertainment.

“This year, the packed calendar of DSF events not only demonstrates our ability to safely welcome visitors from across the world but supports domestic tourism and further strengthens our position as a global retail destination.

“The retail sector is strategically important to the Dubai economy and its tourism vision to attract 25 million visitors by 2025 and DSF continues to play an important role in driving that growth.”

DSF 2021 Nakheel Mall Image Credit: Supplied

Opening weekend

The latest edition of DSF will kick-off with a opening ceremony on December 15 featuring live performances from Emirati superstar Balqees Fathi and Egypt’s award-winning artist, Mohamed Hamaki, with tickets starting from Dh75, on sale now on Platinumlist and Dubai Calendar.

Broadcast live on MBC and Dubai One, the DSF Opening Ceremony will be “like never before” with Augmented Reality (AR) stage integrations, a Burj Khalifa light show, dancing fountains, performance artists and much more.

The DSF Opening Weekend will also include a ‘Love Actually’ festive special at Zero Gravity; Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at The Theatre in Mall of the Emirates; Aladdin at the QE2 Theatre; Opera Al Wasl and Joseph Tawadros live at Dubai Opera; Don Moen Live at the Coca-Cola Arena; The Laughter Factory; House of Gucci film screening at Cinema Akil; Fashion Week 2021 at IMG World of Adventures; and Barça The Exhibition at Dubai Festival City Mall.

Drone show

The second edition of the DSF Drone Light Show, back by popular demand, will return to Bluewaters, The Beach opposite JBR and the newly-opened attraction Ain Dubai. Running daily at 7:15pm and 9:30pm, the “Middle East’s longest running” Drone Light Show will be complemented by a light show on Ain Dubai.

The DSF opening will mark the start of a 47-day citywide extravaganza with hotel flash sales; immersive pop-up fashion experiences by global brands such as SHEIN; popular DSF Markets including Etisalat Market OTB in Burj Park and the DSF Market at Al Seef.

Mega raffles, unique outdoor dining experiences at Global Village, as well as the DSF opening fireworks display, brought by the Al Zarooni Group, will make a comeback at the Dubai Festival City Mall.

Daily surprises

Shoppers will be able to explore deals and limited-time daily surprises at select locations across the city, this DSF. Revealed only 24 hours before from December 27, the daily surprises will see participating brands covering lifestyle, sports, fashion, beauty, home and accessories offer unbeatable time limited discounts and deals.

DSF Souk Al Bahar Image Credit: Supplied

Shop and play

The popular DSF Markets will also return this year with outdoor community shopping experiences for all. The free-to-attend markets can be found in various locations across the city including Al Seef, Rigga, Al Khawaneej and Global Village.

DSF’s flagship alternative shopping destination Etisalat Market OTB returns to Burj Park and will feature food kiosks and concepts from some of the region’s best and upcoming brands, shopping experiences from numerous local and international brands, and live entertainment for the whole family. Including dance workshops and battles, community jam sessions, game nights, stage performances and live entertainments series by local and regional artists, as well as the region’s debut ‘Hello Kitty’ show.

Now a cornerstone of the DSF calendar, Etisalat Market OTB will also have its very own roller skate rink and padel court that continues to re-define the shopping experience by blending retail, entertainment and unique dining concepts and supporting SMEs.

In its ninth edition, Etisalat Market OTB will build on the success of the previous year’s theme of Asian Pop Culture, delivered with a new twist to celebrate popular Korean and Japanese digital content during themed weekends. Hello Kitty will make a first in the region appearance during the first weekend.

DSF MOTB Image Credit: Supplied

New concepts

This DSF will also bring Ladies Homegrown Pop Ups, a brand-new concept making its debut at various locations across the city. The Pop Ups will complement existing shopping experiences organised by Emirati women across Dubai.

Shoppers will also be able to enjoy exceptional experiences at global brand activations, to be announced in January 2022.

Dh30 million to be given away

DSF daily wins, prizes and surprises will see a total of around Dh30 million given away in winnings this DSF. The Nissan Grand Raffle is giving lucky winners a chance to drive off in a Nissan Kicks, Patrol, X-TERRA or X-TRAIL on the very first day of the festival. And with 200,000 instant prizes up for grabs every day, there will be more winners than ever at this DSF.

The INFINITI Mega Raffle brings the chance to win a sleek new INFINITI QX80 and AED100,000 in cash every day.

With the DSF Mega Cash Prize Draw, one winner has the chance to get their hands on Dh750,000 if they head over to Idealz website or mobile app. Visit to buy a ‘Hashtag Hoodie’ for Dh750 and enter a draw for the largest cash prize on offer, this DSF.

The Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group Raffle will give shoppers the chance to win up to a quarter kilogram of gold every other day on purchases for every Dh500 spent on gold and diamond jewellery, pearls and watches throughout DSF.

The Dubai Shopping Malls Group said that by shopping at selected community malls, festival goers can enter a weekly raffle for chances to win cash prizes every week worth a total of Dh1 million.

Shop at Amber participating stores this DSF, to earn double Amber points on full priced merchandise and a chance to win 1 million Amber points when you spend more than Dh5,000 at Bloomingdales, Harvey Nichols and other participating stores during the DSF Amber Millionaire weekend from December 16-18.

For SHARE Millionaire shoppers at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira can also take home more than just the latest designer labels for less this DSF. From December 15 to 30 January, single spends of up to Dh300 will see shoppers enter a weekly draw by scanning receipts on the SHARE app, for a chance to become a SHARE millionaire and take home 1 million SHARE points each.

With DSF Skywards Millionaire, shop at The Dubai Mall or at Skywards Everyday partner brands this DSF and for every Dh100 spent, shoppers will be entered into a weekly draw for the chance to win 1 million Skywards Miles to travel the world with Emirates.

Dubai Duty Free Raffle is back, and for every Dh500 spent at Dubai Duty Free shoppers are eligible to enter a raffle draw for a chance to win economy flight return tickets to their home country, hotel stays and up to Dh50,000 in cash and vouchers. The Dubai Duty Free Raffle ends on January 28, 2022, with a draw broadcast live on Sama Dubai TV at 10:30pm (UAE time).

Expo 2020 Dubai

During DSF, there is a programme of entertainment taking place at Expo 2020 Dubai for residents and visitors alike, featuring National Day and Festive Celebrations, Daily Parades, Headline Artists at Al Wasl Plaza for Expo Infinite Nights and dance and cultural performances for Expo Beats.

Fireworks and drone light shows

Daily fireworks displays by Al Zarooni Group are a longstanding feature of DSF, and they will be back with a bang this year to provide onlookers with even more astonishing pyrotechnic spectacles from vantage points set against a backdrop of the city’s unique skyline. The daily DSF Drone Show is also back with even more innovative features to provide technology-driven entertainment experiences for all.

AR experiences

DSF visitors can also enjoy AR experiences across Dubai, by simply pointing their cameras at QR codes at DSF shopping bags across every store in the city to unlock the doors to a new world of excitement.

Art, music and culture

Across six locations in Dubai there will be six unique interactive art installations from international lighting artists under the newly created ‘Dubai Lights' project. Festival goers can watch out for ‘City Gazing Dubai’ by VOUW at DIFC Gate Avenue, a tailor-made installation based on Dubai, with a unique soundtrack and see other amazing works of art at The Pointe, La Mer and Last Exit, Al Khawaneej.

Another exciting addition to the DSF Calendar is the TunesDXB at La Mer, featuring three days of live music and entertainment at 15 locations across the city. With the main stage at La Mer, TunesDXB will present local talent, community events and concerts showcased from January 7 to 9, 2022, which also coincide with concerts by some of the Arab world’s leading superstars.

Closing weekend