Dubai: Dubai residents who have been stranded outside the UAE for more than six months but hold a valid residency visa can return to the country, an official at General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (DGRFA) in Dubai, told Gulf News.
Major Salim Bin Ali, Director of the Amer Department for the Happiness of Customers at the GDRFA in Dubai, said that Dubai residents who have been stuck outside the country for more than six months due to the outbreak of COVID-19 can enter the country without any issues. “Residents with valid residency in the system can enter the country without a problem if the air space between the UAE and the country they are staying is open,” he noted.
He pointed out that sometimes, applications for entry approvals may be rejected if the system is closed or the visa cancelled. “In such cases, if the approval is rejected or it is mentioned that your residency is blocked, contact our call centre and we will investigate the case or address any other issue. If a return approval is granted, you can re-enter the country normally,” Maj Bin Ali added.
Maj Bin Ali said residents outside the country can call Amer centres on 0097143139999 or send an email at amer@dnrd.ae.