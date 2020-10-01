Immigration officers at Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport as Dubai reopens international travel for tourists and residents Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai residents with expired visas after March 1, 2020, need to renew their residency permits before travelling to make sure they can return to the country without any problem, an official at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, told Gulf News.

Major Salim Bin Ali, Director of the Amer Department for the Happiness of Customers at the GDRFA in Dubai, said that Dubai residents with expired visas from March 1 to July 12, 2020, have until October 10 to renew their residency permits without fines while they are inside the country.

Maj Salim M. Bin Ali

“Residents inside the country with expired residency between March 1 and July 12 can enjoy an extension until October 10 to renew their visas. They have to change the status or renew their visas in order to avoid overstay fines,” said Major Bin Ali.

He said that residents with expired visas after July 12 have only the one-month normal grace period to renew their residency permits without fines.

“Today, we are amid this pandemic and rules have been changing. Contact Amer call centres for any enquiry. The nature of the cases varies from person to person but answers to all queries can be obtained by contacting GDRFA-Dubai,” he added. He advised the public to get correct information about the new rules and decisions from only official channels and not spread any rumours. Dubai residents can contact Amer call centres from outside the UAE also, on 0097143139999 or from inside the country on 8005111. People can also email their queries to amer@dnrd.ae

Illegal residency before March 1

Maj Bin Ali said that illegal residents whose visas expired before March 1, 2020, have until November 17, 2020, to leave the country without paying their accumulated fines. That includes all entry permits such as visit or tourist visas that expired before March 1 this year.