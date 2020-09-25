Dubai: As Dubai reopens public spaces again, Dubai Police has released a video on its twitter handle to remind residents and tourists about the safety precautions to be followed to check the spread of COVID-19.
“Although our life resumes to normal, the risk of #COVID19 hasn’t gone away yet. There is only one way we all can defeat this pandemic-and that is through solidarity,” Dubai Police tweeted.
Among the guidelines issued include the compulsory wearing of masks during a visit to the beach, except when you are in the water. Bringing spare masks is urged. Also, no more than five people should come in a group. “Always pack in advance so that you don’t have to share your belongings,” the video says. Avoid touching your face, nose and mouth to prevent possible infection.