Dubai: Five trading companies in Dubai’s fruit and vegetable market are among six commercial establishment shut in the latest crackdown on violators of COVID-19 safety rules. On Tuesday, Dubai Municipality announced the closure of six establishments, including one massage centre in International City.
The civic body said it had strengthened its inspection campaigns to ensure compliance with precautionary measures amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.
After inspecting 2,407 establishments on Monday, the municipality said it found 97 per cent compliance with precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the establishments that were inspected. While six outlets were closed for gross violations, 51 others were issued warnings for minor violations.
Meanwhile, the Dubai Media Office released a video showing how municipality’s inspectors and other staff members were cracking down on the violators by conducting inspections in different fields. “Dubai Municipality continues to strengthen its inspection campaigns on food, sports, cosmetic and commercial establishments across #Dubai, to ensure full compliance with COVID-19 precautionary measures,” the government’s media office said in the video.
The video showed male and female inspectors scouting commercial establishments from different sectors to ensure they were following the safety guidelines.
Sharing the same video on social media, Dubai Municipality added: “To protect everyone’s health, #DubaiMunicipality strengthened its efforts by periodically monitoring all establishments in various sectors to ensure that they adhered to the necessary precautionary measures.”
On Monday, the civic body had announced the closure of 18 erring outlets in one of the biggest crackdowns on establishments flouting COVID-19 safety rules.