As civic body turns 66 today, it has much to celebrate

Dubai Creek of the yesteryears Image Credit:

DUBAI: Not many know that the all-pervasive Dubai Municipality commenced its activities way back in 1954. Fewer still perhaps are aware that it started out with just seven employees who were tasked to clean the city.

The first decree establishing the municipality was passed on February 28, three years later when 23 municipal council members were appointed from the country’s elders and traders. Their brief was to take care of the health and architecture of Dubai, as well as to beautify the city.

In 1961, Shaikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum ordered the establishment of Dubai Municipality Council.

Dubai Media Office marked the the red letter day on Friday by releasing a video on the civic body on Twitter.

The video takes you through the evolution of the government department over the decades.