At least 95 streets will be sterilised during the 10-day campaign

Street cleaning gets underway in Dubai Image Credit: Dubai Municipality

Dubai Municipality launched a 11-day disinfection campaign on Friday to clean and sterilise the streets and roads of the emirate, as part of precautionary measures against the coronavirus (COVID-19). The sterilisation is being carried out according to the highest international standards using best-in-class products.

Director General of Dubai Municipality Eng. Dawood Al Hajiri, said the campaign is part of the efforts of Dubai Government entities to ensure the highest level of safety possible in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization and international best practices.

Director General of Dubai Municipality Eng. Dawood Al Hajiri thanks workers for their efforts Image Credit: Supplied

He said the Municipality is committed to implement all measures necessary to face the exceptional situation in collaboration with other key stakeholders in Dubai, as part of a dedicated plan to protect the health and safety of the community and public assets. He called on the general public not to gather at sites where disinfection operations are being carried out in the interests of safety.

The 11-day drive conducted in collaboration with Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Police and Civil Defense, and other relevant authorities in Dubai, will last till the end of the month. The campaign, which began on Al Rigga Street under the supervision of Dubai Municipality officials, will cover at least 95 roads.

Dubai launches clean-up operation Irish Belleza, Videographer

Specialised sanitisation and disinfection teams will use spraying machines to sterilise trucks and cars, and disinfectant fogging machines, steam cleaning machines and disinfectant sprayer compressed machines to sterilise roads.

On Friday, teams conducted sterilisation in Naif St, Al Rigga St, Al Murraqabat St, Baniyas St, Al Khor St, Al Rasheed St, Abu Hail St, Al Maktoum St, Al Quds St, Al Nahda St and Port Saeed St.