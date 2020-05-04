Dubai: Authorities are clamping down on shops that violate the new precautionary measures aimed to prevent the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.
In an inspection carried out on May 3, 2020, the Dubai Economic Department closed down two shops, fined one, and issued warnings to 81 others for breaking the regulations that were recently implemented following the successful completion of the national sterilisation programme against COVID-19.
On its official Twitter account, Dubai Economy shared videos of the shops ordered to close down. Viewers can hear the inspector speaking in Arabic while stating the date, and the reason for the penalties.
In the video, viewers can also see how employees at the Mohammad Rashed Tailoring and Embroidery Shop were not following the rules of social distancing as they huddled together and worked on the shop's two floors
Dubai Economy also pointed out that it found 1,064 shops to be compliant with the new preventive measures.