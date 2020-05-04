Dubai inspectors are keeping a close eye on shops to ensure COVID-19 rules are followed

Dubai Department of Economy closed down a tailor shop on May 3, 2020 after its employees failed to wear face masks or maintain social distancing. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Authorities are clamping down on shops that violate the new precautionary measures aimed to prevent the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

In an inspection carried out on May 3, 2020, the Dubai Economic Department closed down two shops, fined one, and issued warnings to 81 others for breaking the regulations that were recently implemented following the successful completion of the national sterilisation programme against COVID-19.

On its official Twitter account, Dubai Economy shared videos of the shops ordered to close down. Viewers can hear the inspector speaking in Arabic while stating the date, and the reason for the penalties.

In the video, viewers can also see how employees at the Mohammad Rashed Tailoring and Embroidery Shop were not following the rules of social distancing as they huddled together and worked on the shop's two floors