Dubai: The Emirates of Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been officially linked to the main railway of Etihad Rail, one of the biggest infrastructure projects in the UAE and a primary contributor to the national economy.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Chairman of Etihad Rail, today installed the final piece on the railway track, marking the start of a new phase of logistic and economic integration between the two emirates.

The 256 km Tarif - Al Awir track has been designed according to the highest international standards and specifications taking into account environmental aspects, safety and quality, to facilitate goods transportation within the UAE and reduce transportation costs.

The track includes 29 bridges, 60 crossings and 137 drainage channels. The total excavation and backfilling work amounted to 46 million cubic metres, and was conducted with the participation of 13,300 workers, recording more than 47 million working hours.

The new development also comes in preparation for linking the rest of the emirates to an integrated national railway network in the UAE.

“The major railway has been completed as part of the largest infrastructure project in the UAE. More than 47 million working hours ( 27 months) have been spent to build this historic logistical link between Abu Dhabi and Dubai via a 256 km direct line,” Sheikh Maktoum said.

“Completing the logistical link between Abu Dhabi and Dubai is a great milestone for the Etihad Rail under the leadership of my brother Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed. The economic and developmental effects will extend for many years to come and the UAE’s competitiveness will accordingly grow and most importantly, the spirit of the union takes root among all regions of the country with this great national project”, Sheikh Maktoum tweeted.

The UAE Railway Programme, launched as a part of the Projects of the 50, with an investment worth of Dh 50 billion, includes a national network of railway projects that would link the seven emirates. The programme is expected to create economic opportunities amounting to Dh 200 billion.

Sheikh Maktoum affirmed that the UAE Railway Programme reflects UAE’s ambitions and aspirations to start the next fifty years with huge development projects that enhance its position as a leading regional and global center in the sectors of trade, economy and logistics services.

Sheikh Maktoum added: “The completion of the main railway track represents an important pivotal phase that shows the great benefits of such a national project in linking all the emirates of the country and enhancing the transportation process between industrial and economic centers, and facilitating transportation within the UAE.”

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed stressed the importance of completing the main railway of the “UAE National Rail Network” which connects the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Sharjah.

Sheikh Theyab added: “The completion of the main railway will enhance the strategic position of the project at the transport and infrastructure levels, and will promote sustainable development in the UAE, and enhance its position to remain on the top ranks at the regional and global levels.”