Dubai: Hundreds of Dawoodi Bohra members took part in a UAE National Day parade on Naif Road in Deira, Dubai, on Thursday.
Members of the community expressed their gratitude to Naif Police station officials for their support in the planning and execution of the Golden Jubilee parade in Deira.
Speaking on the occasion, Kinana Jamaluddin, representative of Sultan al Bohra in the UAE, said: “We dedicate this celebratory procession to the visionary leadership and the people of the UAE. Our warm wishes and congratulations to the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed forces and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; and their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, for the remarkable development of this country”.
He added: “As we look back at these 50 glorious years, the Dawoodi Bohras of the UAE remain steadfast in our determination to continue working together towards the development and progress of this nation.”
The Dawoodi Bohras are a predominantly business expat community in the UAE. The Bohras first migrated to the region in the early 1960s as traders and businesspersons.
Jamaluddin said: “As per the counsel of our Sultan al Bohra Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the community remains loyal and as law-abiding citizens, and strives to contribute to the UAE’s socio-economic growth and prosperity. Loyalty to the nation that we live in is an integral part of our faith.”
The parade ended at Dawoodi Bohra Complex on Naif Road, Deira, where there was a recitation of the UAE National Anthem followed by a cake-cutting ceremony.