Burj Khalifa in Dubai celebrates the opening of the 200th Lulu store, on Saturday. Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: The world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, lit up to celebrate the launch of 200th Lulu Hypermarket on Saturday night.

Visitors at the iconic destination and millions across the world saw Burj Khalifa projecting the familiar colours of the Lulu logo with congratulatory messages to mark the moment.

Lulu, which launched its first store in the UAE in the early 1990s, opened its 200th store recently in Cairo, Egypt. With a retail footprint spanning ten countries — including the six Gulf countries — as well as Egypt, India, Indonesia and Malaysia — Lulu group has been an example of a UAE-based organisation going global. Apart from retail business, Lulu also has a major interest in sourcing and food production business with operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Africa, India, Far East and China, employing more than 57,000 staff members.

Aggressive expansion

Led by its chairman Yusuffali MA, Lulu has been on an aggressive expansion mode even during the current “challenging times”, with more than 15 stores being launched in the last 12 months. Yusuffali MA said: “Our sincere thanks and appreciation to the visionary rulers of this great country for allowing us to flourish and spread across the world, and to each one of our stakeholders and our loyal shoppers for helping us reach this milestone.”

