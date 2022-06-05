Ajman: Now you can interact with Ajman Police in the metaverse, a virtual representation of a real location where people’s avatars meet, doing away with the need to visit a police station.
Members of the community and police officials can interact with each other in the metaverse after wearing Virtual Reality (VR) headsets and connecting through smart phones, tablets, laptops or desktop computers. For ‘visitors’, it provides the opportunity to visit officials in a meeting room in the metaverse.
Ajman Police General Command said its metaverse project is the first such police service in the UAE and the development makes it the first government body in the emirate of Ajman to take the digital leap.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed bin Abdullah Abu Shehab, head of the Services Development Team at Al Nuaimiya Comprehensive Police Station in Ajman, said: “The project came within Ajman Police’s efforts to strengthen cooperation with its customers and involve them in the design and development of services. Metaverse comes within the framework of facilitating the meeting between customers through VR, which brings them together with police officers without the need for a personal presence at the police station.”
High-tech services
He added that the designed platform provides a different customer experience through the virtual world, which simulates the real world, and ensures the provision of services to suit the lifestyle of the future, in line with the UAE Government’s promise to deliver high-tech services.
Lt Col Abu Shehab explained that a unique experiment was designed for a virtual hall in the metaverse, at the Innovation Lab at Al Nuaimiya Comprehensive Police Station in collaboration with the innovation team of Ajman Police. It was based on the recommendation of the Future Readiness Team.