Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) said it has become the first government health body in the region to launch ‘Metaverse’, a virtual customer happiness centre, which was unveiled on Tuesday at Arab Health 2022 in Dubai.

Ali Al Ajmi, director of Digital Health at MOHAP, told Gulf News: “ At Metaverse, the customer can log on to our website, click on Metaverse drop menu and immediately be able to walk in virtually in a three-dimensional office. This will be our real time customer happiness centre. Here the customer can do all the activities for which he or she was required to make an actual visit earlier. This includes renewing medical license, payments, taking appointments for diagnostics, clearing doubts or any other work with MOHAP.”

Visit without visiting

Dr Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of the Health and Regulation Sector at MOHAP, said Metaverse simplifies the transactions of all the stakeholders. “It could be an individual, a company, a factory, a doctor, a nurse, a paramedic or allied health services personnel. Anyone can use a simple [tablet], laptop or smart phone to be able to use the Metaverse Customer Happiness Centre. People can conduct this visit without physically visiting the UAE and get their medical license renewal or any such activity even before actually fly into the country,” he added.

Maher Al Mulla, Director of Customer Happiness Department at MOHAP, said the service has gone live with. “Metaverse is the need of the hour as we are more into Work From Home and social distancing. Here, our customer can conduct all the work virtually and enjoy the experience of digitally being in the venue,” he added.

Growing sophistication