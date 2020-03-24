Abu Dhabi: Adnoc Distribution has become the latest major entity in the UAE to introduce social distancing across its retail stores, placing floor signs informing customers to ensure a distance of 2 metres apart.
The measures according to the company are part of its directives for safe shopping, and comes under the UAE’s general social distancing protocols which have been introduced across the country’s shops and supermarkets in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, the UAE had a total number of 198 Covid-19 cases, with 41 recoveries.