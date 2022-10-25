Abu Dhabi: The ADNOC headquarters in Abu Dhabi lit up on Monday evening on the occasion of Diwali, the Indian festival of lights.
The colourful lights wishes residents a happy Diwali, and were witnessed by Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE.
“Thanks ADNOC for lighting your HQ building on Diwali. You are not only a part of India’s energy security but also its celebrations!” the Ambassador tweeted.
Diwali was marked in grand fashion across the UAE, with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan also wishing peace and prosperity to those celebrating.
A range of activities are still ongoing across the city, including bhangra performances and drummers at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena and Yas Bay.