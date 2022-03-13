Dubai: The five-day UAE SWAT Challenge 2022, organised by Dubai Police, started on Sunday with 41 police teams from 24 countries testing their tactical and weapons skills at Al Rowaiyah Training City in Dubai.
A team from Chechnya won the first competition, while the Abu Dhabi Police team secured second place, and Sharjah Police came third on the first day of the special operations competition.
Attending the global tactical event along with senior officials, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency, Dubai Police crowned the winning teams.
Colonel Obaid Mubarak Al Ketbi, the general coordinator of the SWAT Challenge, said: “The five-day competition aims to encourage benchmarking and sharing of the best practices focusing on techniques, tactical skills, mental focus and physical endurance when dealing with high-risk incidents and rescue missions.”
This year’s edition witnesses the participation of 10 teams from the UAE, including two teams each from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, along with squads from Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman.