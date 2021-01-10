Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police has called upon pedestrians to cross roads at designated areas in order to ensure the safety of all road users.
In a video posted on social media, the police highlighted instances of safe and unsafe crossing, emphasising that the use of zebra crossings, pedestrian tunnels, and overhead walkways allow pedestrians and motorists to remain safe. The video also depicts three separate instances in which four individuals were jaywalking, posing threats to themselves and other road users.
Run-over accident risk
“Jaywalking is one of the main causes of run-over accidents, so pedestrians must abide by this important traffic safety regulation of cross at designated areas only,” the police urged.
In order to ensure that pedestrians can cross safely, traffic and municipal authorities have been working to set up overhead walkways, pedestrian tunnels and well-marked zebra crossings. They have also been plugging fencing gaps on road median strips.
In addition, the Police urged motorists to drive at safe speeds, and to be attentive towards crossing pedestrians. “The safety of pedestrians is a shared responsibility between pedestrians and motorists,” the Abu Dhabi Police stressed.
Penalties
Motorists caught violating pedestrian safety can be fined Dh500, and they will earn six black points. In turn, pedestrians caught jaywalking will invite a Dh400 fine.