Umm Al Quwain: Ninety Asian workers were safely evacuated after a fire broke out in a warehouse in Umm Al Quwain in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Salem Hamad Bin Hamda, Director of the Civil Defence Department in Umm Al Quwain, said that the operations room received a call at 3am alerting them to the fire in Umm Al Thoub industrial estate where workers were staying in adjacent premises.

He added that the firefighters dealt with the incident carefully and quickly, and that the workers were all evacuated.

Units were called from Ajman to help their Umm Al Quwain counterparts tackle the blaze and together they stopped it spreading to adjacent premises. No casualties were reported but the warehouse was completely gutted.