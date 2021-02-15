Dubai: Dubai Tourism inspectors caught over 1,000 violations in the last one year, officials announced on Monday.
Dubai Tourism has stepped up inspection campaigns to ensure compliance with precautionary measures, tweeted Dubai Media Office.
“During the past year, Dubai Tourism carried out more than 41,000 inspections, 1,094 violations were found and 62 venues were closed down,” the tweet said.
A video, just over a minute long, in the tweet shows inspectors checking precautionary measures at a luxury hotel, restaurants, yachts, safaris and desert camps. The clip revealed that 49 Dubai Tourism inspectors work round the clock to monitor compliance in Dubai.